A Weak Wombat Was Found Stumbling Along The Street – And Inside He Was Hiding A Heartbreaking Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

Although wombats are naturally timid creatures, it is not uncommon to catch a glimpse of them rummaging for food at night. But it’s quite rare to see the nocturnal marsupials during waking hours. So when a photographer in Australia saw a pair of the animals lying prone on the ground in broad daylight, she instinctively knew something wasn’t quite right.

Southern hairy-nosed wombats spend much of their lives in tunnels beneath the earth. Their underground burrows have a multitude of uses and can even be home to more than one wombat at a time. Moreover, the furry critters’ homes can also occupy a vast amount of space. One settlement discovered in the 1900s spanned a whopping 625,000 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this can pose a problem for landowners, as many people consider the curious creatures to be vermin. Indeed, the marsupials have been known to burrow under fencing, presenting a handy escape route to any livestock looking to do a runner. Consequently, anyone whose property has been subjected to wombat damage can apply for a permit to legally cull the animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT