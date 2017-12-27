These Women Knit Tiny Sweaters For Chickens – And The Cozy Clothing Could Have A Lifesaving Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

When residents at one New England retirement home heard their chicken neighbors were in peril, a group of plucky pensioners decided to hatch a lifesaving plan. And surprisingly, it involved some tiny knitted jumpers.

The knitting club at Fuller Village retirement community in Milton, Massachusetts, has been running for about ten years. The group members meet every Wednesday, with their needles and yarn at the ready to craft some amazing creations.

Over the years, the club has churned out countless blankets, scarves, dolls and hats. Often, they give their creations to children in the local area. As a result, the group like to feel they’re doing their part for the less fortunate people in the community.

