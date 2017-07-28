After Workers Saw Someone Abandon This Crate, They Spotted A Tiny Head Moving Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone carried a crate to the humane society building, the director thought little of it. Perhaps it contained a donation of food or bedding for the animals? But then she saw movement in the crate and her stomach dropped. A kind gesture was about to turn deadly.

As you’d expect for a summer’s day in July 2017, the Florida sun was beating down on the world below. Even so, it was a particularly scorching day, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees in places.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such place was New Smyrna Beach, where the Southeast Volusia Humane Society (SVHS) was going about its day-to-day business. However, no one couldn’t have predicted the upheaval that was about to happen, and it all began with good intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT