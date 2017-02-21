This Wounded Elephant Pleaded To Vets For Help. Then They Realized What Had Happened To Him

Back in the summer of 2016, two vets from an African animal charity were busy working with colleagues in the scorching heat of Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park. They’d recently finished treating one wounded elephant and were now on the lookout for two more they’d been informed were also hurt.
The two vets were Dr. Keith Dutlow and Dr. Lisa Marabini from the AWARE trust. The pair were used to needing time to track down animals in the dense Zimbabwe parks. Indeed, in wildlife circles the phrase “Hurry up and wait” is often used, as it usually takes longer to locate animals than it does to treat them. However, with the duo’s latest patient, an elephant, this wasn’t the case.
Based in Zimbabwe, Africa, the AWARE trust is the sole veterinary-run conservation trust in the country. Focused on the well-being of wildlife and habitat conservation, it provides its expertise for free, particularly when animals have been harmed by humans. Zimbabwe, like other countries in this part of Africa, has a huge problem with poachers, who hunt elephants for their valuable ivory.
When Her Man Got Cancer, This Waitress Couldn’t Feed Her Kids. Then She Got A Life-Changing Tip
Michael Phelps’ Awesome $2.5 Million Mansion Is The Perfect Place To Display All Those Gold Medals
20 Ludicrously Wealthy Pastors Who’ve Made Millions By Spreading The Word Of God
20 Years After Diana Died, Her Letters Were Made Public – And What They Reveal Is Deeply Moving
This Student-Turned-Sniper Killed 100 ISIS Extremists. Now She Has A $1M Bounty On Her Head
This Autistic Girl Dreamt Of Going To Prom – Then A Call From A Mystery Man Drove Her To Tears
The 20 Most Stunning Wives And Girlfriends Of NASCAR Stars
This Mom-Of-18 Was Struggling For Another Child, So Doctors Were Stunned When They Saw Her Scan
20 Epic ’80s Hairstyles That Should Never, Ever Be Allowed To Make A Comeback
This Family Murdered At Least A Dozen Travelers At Their Kansas Inn. And They Were Never Caught
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen’s $14 Million Apartment Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed
The Funniest “Who Wore It Better” Photos Ever