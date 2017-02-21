This Wounded Elephant Pleaded To Vets For Help. Then They Realized What Had Happened To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the summer of 2016, two vets from an African animal charity were busy working with colleagues in the scorching heat of Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park. They’d recently finished treating one wounded elephant and were now on the lookout for two more they’d been informed were also hurt.

The two vets were Dr. Keith Dutlow and Dr. Lisa Marabini from the AWARE trust. The pair were used to needing time to track down animals in the dense Zimbabwe parks. Indeed, in wildlife circles the phrase “Hurry up and wait” is often used, as it usually takes longer to locate animals than it does to treat them. However, with the duo’s latest patient, an elephant, this wasn’t the case.

Based in Zimbabwe, Africa, the AWARE trust is the sole veterinary-run conservation trust in the country. Focused on the well-being of wildlife and habitat conservation, it provides its expertise for free, particularly when animals have been harmed by humans. Zimbabwe, like other countries in this part of Africa, has a huge problem with poachers, who hunt elephants for their valuable ivory.

