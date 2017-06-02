These WWF Investigators Found 300 Dead Reindeer – And When They Looked Closer Their Stomachs Turned

ADVERTISEMENT

The Krasnoyarsk Krai region, in the Russian district of Siberia, is a sprawling wilderness some 2,000 miles northeast of Moscow. It has hit the news recently because of mass deaths of reindeer there. Although it covers more than 900,000 square miles, the region has a human population of less than three million. By way of comparison, California has an area of about 156,000 square miles and a population of more than 37 million.

Nevertheless, while Krasnoyarsk has many fewer people than California, when it comes to reindeer it beats the Golden State hands down. However, the animals’ numbers are sadly in decline. The number of reindeer in this Russian wilderness, mainly in Krasnoyarsk’s Taimyr Peninsula, is estimated at between 400,000 and 600,000. In contrast, the Taimyr population alone was believed to be around one million in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, it’s this significant number of reindeer in and around the Taimyr Peninsula that attracts the attention of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia. In fact, the organization is concerned by the plight of reindeer throughout northern Russia. It’s estimated that the countrywide population has declined from some 1.5 million to 900,000 in just a few decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT