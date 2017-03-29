Years After This Elephant Was Separated From Her Mom As A Baby, Rescuers Made A Stunning Discovery

People often say an elephant never forgets. And that certainly seemed to be the case for one such animal, who had been rescued in Thailand. After spending three years in captivity, a memory from the past helped her readjust to life in the wild.
Me-Bai the elephant was born in captivity in Thailand. Sadly, she and her mother were just two of thousands of these majestic animals that are used for entertainment in Asia. Because of this, Me-Bai was only able to stay with her mom until she was three years old.
While the young elephant no longer required her mother’s milk at that age, calves in the wild can stay with their moms for up to 16 years. But Me-Bai’s keepers decided that making money was more important than her family bonds.
