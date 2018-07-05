Years After This Military Dog Was Separated From Her Sergeant, She Heard Him Calling Her Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Soldiers are commonly warned against forming an emotional connection with the dogs they use while serving their country. But for one particular sergeant, that advice proved impossible to follow. Thanks to all he and his dog been through together, Jason Bos found himself deeply attached to his slobbery sidekick. Unfortunately, circumstances meant that the dream team eventually went their separate ways – but that wasn’t the end of the tale. Man and dog were ultimately reunited, and their meeting was a moment that Bos had been looking forward to for ages.

The object of Bos’ affections is Cila, a handsome chocolate brown Labrador. Better known to her handler as Cici, the pooch bravely served alongside Bos in Iraq for an impressive five years; little wonder then that the two formed such an unbreakable bond. But although Cici had experienced more things than many humans, it remained to be seen whether she would remember her beloved handler.

Bos and Cici’s spell in Iraq certainly meant that they’d been through some extreme situations together. While on duty, Cici was responsible for sniffing out bombs and helping to prevent potential dangers on the front line. Using her keen sense of smell, Cici helped safeguard the soldiers from countless dangers.

