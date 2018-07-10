19 Young Competitors Had 100 Days To Train Wild Horses, And These Are The Remarkable Results

By Dave Jones
July 10, 2018
The audience waited for 19 mustang trainers, still just youths, to lead wild horses into the arena. Surely they couldn’t have made much progress in just 100 days? Then the show began, and the crowd watched the incredible display before them with open mouths.

The contest in question is the Extreme Mustang Makeover (EMM), an annual competition co-organized by the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) and the Bureau of Land Management. The competition’s youth section allows horse trainers between the ages of eight to 18 years old to showcase their skills. Their horses are previously wild mustangs.

Online, one of EMM’s most popular competitions is its 2012 Youth Freestyle Finals. In fact, the YouTube video’s been watched more than 1.4 million times to date and liked by almost five thousand people. The footage shows just how amazing the contest’s entries are.

