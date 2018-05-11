As Hurricane Harvey Was Closing In, One Couple Spent $18K Constructing An Extraordinary Defense

ADVERTISEMENT

Families in Texas had every reason to be anxious about their homes when the media broadcast warnings about Hurricane Harvey. The exceptionally violent Category Four storm was fast approaching the state’s Gulf Coast in August 2017. And one of the families threatened by the storm was the Sochas, who live near Houston. More on them later.

The strength of Hurricane Harvey meant that it was likely to cause extensive damage to property. What’s more the torrential rain it could bring was highly likely to lead to severe flooding. That had the potential to destroy homes that people had invested years of hard work in.

Harvey had already exacted a toll on lives and property as it passed through the Caribbean and Central America. There had been damage to property on the island of Barbados and the St Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago. The countries of Guyana and Suriname had also seen their share of hurricane damage with one 29-year-old woman losing her life in Guyana when her house was destroyed.

