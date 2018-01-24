When A Bachelor Party Found This Old Boat Left In The Woods, They Just Had To Investigate Further

ADVERTISEMENT

The group decided it would be nice to get back to nature for a bachelor party. Their serenity, however, was broken by their dog’s unusual behavior. She seemed to be trying to get to something, and whatever it was, it was hiding beneath an old abandoned boat.

When a group of men set off into the woods, they had no idea what was waiting for them. Among the aforementioned guys was a social media user known as startingrightmeow, who told his story via Reddit. And his tale began with a party.

On October 12, 2012, The Pennsylvania resident recounted how he and his pals went away for a bachelor’s weekend. The event, however, was not your stereotypical rowdy get-together. Indeed, the guys decided on a couple of days getting back to nature.

