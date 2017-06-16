This Big-Game Hunter Killed Animals For Fun – But Then Mother Nature Got Her Brutal Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2017 Scott van Zyl set out on a hunting expedition with a single guide and his dogs. But when the dogs returned to base camp without him, it was a sign that something had gone terribly wrong. Eventually a rescue team traced his footprints to a riverbank – and it was then that they first suspected his grisly fate.

Scott van Zyl was a South African hunting fanatic and a keen advocate of the sport. His company, SS Pro Safaris, organizes expeditions for visitors to travel to countries across Africa to go hunting. The company proudly boasts of its record of having arranged trips to kill animals ranging from lions and giraffes to elephants, leopards and zebras.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that fateful day in April, however, Scott left his home to go on a private safari of his own in Zimbabwe. He traveled with just one guide and his faithful pack of dogs. His stated destination: the Limpopo River, which runs across the continent and towards the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT