A Bird-Watcher Was In A Louisiana Swamp When He Spotted This Creature Crying Wretchedly In A Tree

By Dave Jones
November 3, 2017
Image: Cat Rescue Guy

She’d set out for the swamp with the hope of seeing some rare birds. As she surveyed the scene, though, she noticed something else entirely. This thing was stranded on a tree stump surrounded by water, and it was crying for help; clearly, she had to take action quickly.

Image: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

In 2017 Hurricane Harvey hit the USA with a vengeance, causing mass destruction to parts of the country. In fact, it caused the highest property damage of any tropical cyclone ever recorded. Considering this, Louisiana’s capital city – Baton Rouge – got off fairly lightly.

Image: i_am_sonicsonia

Although the city escaped the majority of the storm, it left recurrent rain in its wake for days. The downpours weren’t too heavy, though, and the deluge certainly wasn’t enough to deter outdoor hobbyists. One of those people was a woman called Chantal.

