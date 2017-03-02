This Blind Dog Was Suffering From A Skin-Crawling Infection – So His Owner Dumped Him On The Street

ADVERTISEMENT

Collin the dog should have been enjoying his old age in peace. But, as his health deteriorated, his owner decided he was no longer of value to him. So, he heartlessly dumped him on the street like a piece of garbage.

In February 2017, Grace Lofton Kaye, founder of Their Lives Matter, was browsing on social media. Their Lives Matter is an animal rescue organization that works across the state of Florida. As such, Kaye often sees animals at their lowest ebb.

However, on this day, Kaye came across one post on Facebook that simply broke her heart. The story in question was about an elderly dog named Collin. A stranger had found the graying black Labrador on a Miami street corner.

