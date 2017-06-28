When A Bruise On This 5-Year-Old’s Leg Saw Her Rushed To ER, Mom Had A Grave Warning For Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

Like most kids, little Kailyn was always picking up bruises. But when one on her leg wouldn’t seem to go away, her mom and dad rushed her to the emergency room. Consequently, they now have a grave warning for other parents.

Josh and Kristine Donovan live with their young family in Mendon, Massachusetts. Together, the couple has three daughters. Among them is five-year-old Kailyn, who is a ball of energy at most times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given her boisterous nature, it is not unusual for Kailyn to pick up various nicks and marks on her skin. So when Kristine found a bruise on the back of her daughter’s leg, she didn’t think too much of it. However, things weren’t as they seemed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT