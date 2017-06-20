A citizen was walking around downtown Houston, Texas, when a sight stopped them in their tracks. There, on the road, was a police officer lying face down with his horse. However, this passerby had no idea just how heartbreaking their story was.
Law enforcement agencies have used horses for hundreds of years. But, while mounted patrol units are one of the police department’s oldest tools, they’re still one of the most effective. That’s because officers on horseback have a unique advantage to their peers.
On a horse, cops have extra height, enabling them to see further than if they were on foot. This is particularly handy in crowded areas, where it’s also easy for members of the public to see officers. Furthermore, police can use horses to patrol places police cars wouldn’t be suitable, like parks and nature reserves.
-
13 Years Ago This Boy Was Born With Two Faces. Now Medical Experts Are Astonished By His Appearance
-
When Villagers Found This Elephant Trapped In A Well, There Was Only One Thing They Could Do
-
A Bystander Saw This Officer Lying Prone With His Horse, And The Story Behind The Photo Is Tragic
-
A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results
-
After Over 3 Decades Together, Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Have Announced Some Astonishing News
-
Locals Complained About Her 4-Year-Old’s Headstone – So Authorities Took Incredibly Heartless Action
-
When This Woman Stepped Close To A Pit Bull On A Park Bench, What She Discovered Left Her Reeling
-
This Trucker Found A Woman Dying After A Terrible Accident, And What He Did Left Her Family Stunned
-
20 Times Doctors Proved There’s No Better Medicine Than Laughter
-
Little People, Big World’s Zach And Tori Roloff Have Just Introduced Their Baby Boy To The World
-
When This Girl’s Folks Gave Her A Giant Graduation Gift, The Surprise Inside Literally Floored Her
-
Elvis' Granddaughter Is Now A Rising Star Herself, And It’s Spooky How Much She Looks Like The King