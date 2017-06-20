A Bystander Saw This Officer Lying Prone With His Horse, And The Story Behind The Photo Is Tragic

ADVERTISEMENT

A citizen was walking around downtown Houston, Texas, when a sight stopped them in their tracks. There, on the road, was a police officer lying face down with his horse. However, this passerby had no idea just how heartbreaking their story was.

Law enforcement agencies have used horses for hundreds of years. But, while mounted patrol units are one of the police department’s oldest tools, they’re still one of the most effective. That’s because officers on horseback have a unique advantage to their peers.

On a horse, cops have extra height, enabling them to see further than if they were on foot. This is particularly handy in crowded areas, where it’s also easy for members of the public to see officers. Furthermore, police can use horses to patrol places police cars wouldn’t be suitable, like parks and nature reserves.

