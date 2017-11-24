Soon after the kittens were born in early 2013, one of the dogs in the Louisiana household had shown a keen interest in the new arrivals. The persistent canine tried to get at the litter with every chance he got, until one day his owner decided just to let him investigate. As the mutt’s lowered muzzle closed in on the babies, everyone held their breath – what would the dog do next?
The determined dog is called Archer, and he belongs to Regina, a social media user who lives in Southern Louisiana. A keen cartoonist, in 2012 she opened an imgur account, primarily to show off her artwork, where she is known by the screen name “oowth.” About a year after joining the image sharing community, on April 20, 2013, oowth uploaded a photo story to imgur. The tale – or should that be tail? – began with two moggies.
But, in fact, the cats didn’t even belong to oowth. She had merely agreed to act as a foster mom after their owner had joined the U.S. Navy. The animal-loving oowth had made an oath to her friend that she would look after the pair while their human mom was away sailing the seven seas. Subsequently, the feline duo – Gale and Terra –were welcomed into oowth’s home and were even given their own room.
-
When This Cat Gave Birth To Seven Kittens, The Family Dog’s Animal Instincts Took Over
-
This Boy Was Digging On A Beach When He Saw A Lifeless Body Buried In The Sand
-
Doctors Told This Mom She Was Dying Of Cancer, But Then She Was Saved By Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife
-
After This 3-Year-Old Died In A Freak Accident, Her Mom Recalled What She Did With Her Blanket
-
The Doublemint Twins Shot To Fame In The ’80s – But A Secret Jealously Almost Tore Them Apart
-
When This Autistic Boy Confessed A Secret To Santa, The Response He Got Left His Mother In Tears
-
This Vietnam Soldier Was Bagged And Tagged. Then A Lieutenant Ran One Final Check
-
After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women
-
A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They've Changed
-
25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public
-
This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn't Know Ellen Was Watching
-
When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over