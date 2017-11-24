When This Cat Gave Birth To Seven Kittens, The Family Dog’s Animal Instincts Took Over

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the kittens were born in early 2013, one of the dogs in the Louisiana household had shown a keen interest in the new arrivals. The persistent canine tried to get at the litter with every chance he got, until one day his owner decided just to let him investigate. As the mutt’s lowered muzzle closed in on the babies, everyone held their breath – what would the dog do next?

The determined dog is called Archer, and he belongs to Regina, a social media user who lives in Southern Louisiana. A keen cartoonist, in 2012 she opened an imgur account, primarily to show off her artwork, where she is known by the screen name “oowth.” About a year after joining the image sharing community, on April 20, 2013, oowth uploaded a photo story to imgur. The tale – or should that be tail? – began with two moggies.

But, in fact, the cats didn’t even belong to oowth. She had merely agreed to act as a foster mom after their owner had joined the U.S. Navy. The animal-loving oowth had made an oath to her friend that she would look after the pair while their human mom was away sailing the seven seas. Subsequently, the feline duo – Gale and Terra –were welcomed into oowth’s home and were even given their own room.

