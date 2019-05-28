Mysterious Tribal Inscriptions Were Found Deep In A Cave. Now Experts Have Deciphered Their Secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

We may associate graffiti with modern-day vandalism, but people have been leaving their marks on places for generations. Take for example the prehistoric cave paintings found in western Europe’s Franco-Cantabrian region or those uncovered in the district of Maros in Indonesia. Both of these examples may be more than 40,000 years old.

Many ancient civilisations, including those in Greece and Egypt as well as the Romans, have left behind random inscriptions. As a result, they’ve helped us form better understandings of some historic events, including the destruction of Pompeii. Alternatively, they’ve revealed what some ancient people thought of the politicians of the day.

However, researchers have deciphered some cave markings found in Alabama. And they give us a better understanding of what life was like for Cherokees there almost 200 years ago. The messages the inscriptions represent may be surprising when you consider that the Native American way of life was coming under threat at that time.

