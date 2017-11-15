After CCTV Captured Footage Of This Man At A Roadside, Police Knew They Had To Make An Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Having installed a CCTV camera in a remote part of Dallas, Texas, police watched Gorge Spears pull up in his Infiniti sedan. Everything seemed normal until Spears allegedly did something that made officers sit up. In fact, they knew they had to track him down after what they saw on the tape.

The camera itself is set up at the intersection of Dowdy Ferry Road and Teagarden Road. It is a part of a wider scheme by the city authorities. In fact, there are cameras across the region, set up to monitor notorious illegal dumping grounds.

Dumping is a serious problem in Dowdy Ferry and has been for some time. Animal activists had argued for the cameras to be installed after dead pets were found there. Not only that, but human bodies have even been discovered in the area.

