The Rangers In This National Park Go To Extreme Measures To Protect Their Rhinos From Poachers

ADVERTISEMENT

It is past sundown when the rhinos are disturbed. Their unusual behavior has caught the attention of the park rangers. However, patrol turns to confrontation at the sight of poachers, and the rangers tighten their grips on their weapons. They know what they must do.

Recently, Kaziranga National Park has been under fire for the violent approach its rangers have taken towards poachers. As a consequence, the park – situated in Assam, India – has received a great deal of attention from the media. However, no one has questioned the success of its conservation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaziranga National Park’s origins date back to 1904. In previous decades, the region had been famous for its rhinos. However, Baroness Curzon – the wife of the Viceroy of India – saw none during her visit there in 1904. As a result, she took steps to make the region a protected area.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT