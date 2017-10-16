A Couple Gave This Stray Cat A Home But Then Found Out She Was Hiding A Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

When a cat turned up on one couple’s doorstep, they couldn’t turn her away. Instead they welcomed her into their home with open arms. But little did they know that their new feline friend was harboring a big secret.

People often say that, unlike dogs, cats choose their owners. That’s exactly what one kitty named Whiskey did when she chanced upon a couple of humans. The couple were caring and, as a result, the cat decided she’d stick around and make a place to call home.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not known where Whiskey came from. She may have been a stray or could have possibly left her previous owner’s home. Whatever her background, though, the cat had clearly decided that she could rely on her new humans for the resources that she needed to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT