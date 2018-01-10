A Couple Rescued This Sick Kitten From The Street – But Still Had To Return To Save Her Siblings

ADVERTISEMENT

The cat-crazy Brooklyn couple were already playing host to half a dozen felines, but their hearts broke when they saw the kitten. The poor little thing was a stray on the cold streets of their neighborhood. The baby was so weak, and there was no-one to care for her apart from her equally struggling brother and sister. So the animal-loving couple made up their minds – they would try and save all three cats.

The couple was Will and Divya, and together they work at Flatbush Cats – a not-for-profit rescue group based in the heart of Brooklyn in New York City. Apparently, stray moggies are a massive problem on the streets of the Big Apple, and Flatbush Cats is dedicated to helping feral felines in the borough area it is named for. The organization achieves this through a policy of TNR – trap, neuter, and release.

This TNR tactic helps to keep the homeless kitty population from spreading, but Flatbush Cats goes a step further. It hopes to improve upon the “release” element – by releasing their foundling felines to good homes. The charity aims to source fur-ever homes for as many of its moggies as it can. Consequently, the strays don’t have to be returned to the streets from where they were rescued, and an animal lover gains a new furbaby.

