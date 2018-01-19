When A Couple Took In This Pregnant Dog, They Never Expected Her Pups To Look Like They Did

ADVERTISEMENT

John and Katie Black were aware the dog was pregnant when they fostered her in late 2017, and they knew that the birth time was imminent. But nothing could have prepared them for what they witnessed on the day of delivery. The mom gave birth to her babies, and the foster humans just could not believe their eyes. The litter were definitely dogs with a difference. And their appearance certainly came as a surprise to the couple, and to the brand-new mom.

The Blacks are a young couple of dedicated dog lovers who live in Raleigh, North Carolina. The animal altruists are human parents to three rescued canines – Annie, Leroy and Winchester. But since 2009, the Blacks have been offering a foster home for puppers on their uppers. Over the past nine years, the couple have seen 20 furbabies come in and out of their door.

The Black’s love of our four-legged friends led them to register as foster parents for the Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue shelter in their hometown. The couple work tirelessly to care for their canines, but do not do it for recognition. Nonetheless, the story of one of their most recent foster dogs from Neuse River has been turning heads on social media.

