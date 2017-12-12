When Chinese Customs Seized This Shipping Crate, The Cargo Inside Was Truly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

When customs officers stopped a shipment, they couldn’t be sure exactly what horrors they’d find within. The mere presence of bags inside a supposedly empty crate was suspicious, but as they searched, they noticed something sinister. A rotten odor came from deeper inside the container.

On November 29, 2017, customs authorities in Shenzhen, China, revealed that they had made a startling discovery back in July. They had stopped a shipment of goods coming into Yantian District’s port under suspicious circumstances. However, they could not identify its precise contents.

In fact, the crate – a big shipping container – had been declared as empty, and almost scheduled to leave the port. But before the shipment could disembark, officers from the Dapeng Customs Anti-Smuggling Branch intercepted it. And when they inspected the crate, they found something inside.

