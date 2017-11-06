When This Tiny Dachshund Was Allowed Onto The Bed, A Camera Captured His Hysterical Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip opens with our hero poised to jump onto the bed. After waiting for what clearly seemed an eternity to him, it was time: he was allowed to leap up. A soft, warm paradise for humans, to this pup a humble bed represented nothing less than a fabled playground. Excitement rising, he took his first few steps…

The aforementioned dog is a little dachshund called Mr. Pepper, and he’s not the only pet of the family. In fact, he is one of five furbaby siblings who have cutely climbed their way to internet fame. Together, they make up the ‘cast’ of Always Hungry Cat.

To be more specific, Always Hungry Cat is a YouTube channel that features animals as its stars. Alongside its Facebook page, the channel shows clips of the furry family’s day-to-day antics. Or, as the channel puts it, “short stories” from their lives.

