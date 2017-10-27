When This Dad Sawed Open A Giant Wasp Nest, What Lay Inside Left Two Boys Awestruck

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are inquisitive creatures – they’re constantly learning and growing, so it’s natural for them to ask their parents questions. And sometimes those questions pique their folks’ interest too. Perhaps that’s why Dan Markham was so quick to oblige his son Lincoln’s request to see what was inside of a wasp nest.

Slipping on a pair of gloves and picking up an extra-long kitchen knife, Dan began to saw away at the lair that the insects had built from old wood and plant material. The crunch of the nest’s thin layers was loud and almost scary to Lincoln, who called it “disgusting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the careful cutting was complete, Dan opened up the wasp nest like a melon he had just sliced in half. Next, he presented both of its sides to their camera to show what the interior of the nest looked like. And he and Lincoln, as well as Lincoln’s friend Kai who came along for the experiment, couldn’t believe their eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT