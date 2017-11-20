When This Dalmatian With A Giant Belly Gave Birth, They Realized The Vet Had Made A Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

When this Dalmatian dog gave birth in Ballarat, Australia, in May 2017, no-one involved could quite believe what was happening. And, as for the expert opinion about the contents of the dog’s bulging stomach, the veterinary was in for a major rethink. Indeed, the birth revealed the enormity of the vet’s error when there was a shocking number of surprises.

Cecilia Langton-Bunker is a 43-year-old dog breeder from the city of Ballarat in Victoria, Australia. She specializes in Dalmatians and has owned the breed for 25 years. But, four years ago, Langton-Bunker decided to launch her own breeding business – CCDalmatians. With a passion for all things Dalmatian dog, the organization breeds, trains and shows this spotted breed of bow-wow.

However, it would be two very special members of the CCDalmatians crew who would become world famous, and spread the word about Langton-Bunker’s business across the globe. Their pedigree names are Sarasota From Russia With Love and Astro Wonder Boy, but they are more informally known about the kennels as Miley and Astro. And the first inkling of impending fame was in early 2017, when Miley began putting on weight.

