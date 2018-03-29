A Dash Cam Captured Footage Of The Horrific Instant The FIU Bridge Collapsed

ADVERTISEMENT

For drivers traveling down Miami’s Tamiami Trail on Thursday, March 15, 2018, it must have seemed like any other day. Little did the motorists know, however, that a horrendous scene was about to befall them. Indeed, seemingly without warning, a still under-construction footbridge collapsed. Hundreds of tons of concrete fell on to the six-lane highway beneath, crushing vehicles and claiming multiple lives. And now dash-cam footage of the catastrophe has surfaced online – and it is heartrending and horrific to watch.

In what can only be described as tragic irony, the pedestrian bridge was actually commissioned because of another heartbreaking incident. In August 2017, 18-year-old Florida International University – or FIU – student Alexis Dale died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing nearby 8th Street. And in an attempt to prevent such a tragedy befalling another of their students, university officials decided to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, FIU commissioned FIGG Bridge Group to design a $14.2-million footbridge over the Tamiami Trail. The walkway was intended to make the university campus more easily accessible from the Sweetwater neighborhood, which is a popular residence for many of the university’s students.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT