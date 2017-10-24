This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

One stray dog had been living in the scorching desert for months. Every day, she’d lay out in the sun, refusing to seek shelter from the relentless heat. Her abnormal behavior soon attracted the attention of a rescue group. And, when they went to collect her, they realized the heartbreaking reason why she’d never sought safety.

Bakersfield, California, has a desert climate. This means that its summers are long and hot, while its winters are brief and cool. Each year, the city experiences 108 afternoons during which temperatures rise above 90°F. And, on two days a year, thermometer readings tend to exceed 110°F.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with all that in mind, it’s safe to say Bakersfield is a pretty hot place to live. And the extreme weather can take its toll on the city’s residents – not least of all its canine ones. Since dogs are unable to sweat through their skin, it’s easy for them to suffer fatal heatstroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT