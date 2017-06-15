This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

When the search team spotted the lost dog, stranded on a washed-up pile of unstable sticks and branches on a tumultuous river, the poor animal looked scared and confused. But with the waters churning all around, a rescue attempt seemed far too dangerous. That was until someone launched a daring plan.

In April this year, a search expedition was on the hunt for a missing California man. Fearing the worst, and that their man could have been drowned, they focussed their attention on the Salinas River, near Greenfield, CA.

The river is the longest on the main coast of the state, and its waters are often extremely fast-flowing. And, thanks to its strong currents, the waterway can be treacherous and easily capable of claiming someone’s life.

