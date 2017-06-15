This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue

By Annie Price
June 15, 2017
Image: Jessica Barraza via The Dodo

When the search team spotted the lost dog, stranded on a washed-up pile of unstable sticks and branches on a tumultuous river, the poor animal looked scared and confused. But with the waters churning all around, a rescue attempt seemed far too dangerous. That was until someone launched a daring plan.

Image: Matthiasb

In April this year, a search expedition was on the hunt for a missing California man. Fearing the worst, and that their man could have been drowned, they focussed their attention on the Salinas River, near Greenfield, CA.

Image: DEMIS Mapserver

The river is the longest on the main coast of the state, and its waters are often extremely fast-flowing. And, thanks to its strong currents, the waterway can be treacherous and easily capable of claiming someone’s life.

