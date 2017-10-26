This Dog Was Trapped Deep In A Well And Close To Drowning When A Villager Finally Spotted Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When the dog was discovered at the bottom of a deep well in India, she looked weary, as if she had little fight left in her. Perhaps she had been swimming for hours, trying valiantly to keep herself afloat; now, however, she clung to the sides of the well, a forlorn-looking creature in horrible peril.

It was fortunate for the canine with the golden coat, then, that someone had spotted her, some 70 feet below the surface, on that day in 2017. And while there was no way of telling how long she’d been down there, it was evident that her time was running out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the animal had likely been fighting for her life. By this point, though, she could barely muster the energy to swim. Instead, she clung onto the rock face, seemingly waiting for someone to come to her aid before it was too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT