After These Dogs Were Stuffed Into Bags On A Bike, They Could So Easily Have Met A Horrific End

By Dave Jones
November 15, 2017
Image: Facebook/Chisuli Kastumi

The onlookers couldn’t believe what they were seeing: a passing bike loaded with two moving sacks. Their horror then intensified when they realized what the bags contained. Poking out of each was a dog’s head. It was a terrible way to treat a living thing, but the poor pooches faced a worse future if someone didn’t intervene soon.

Image: Facebook/Chisuli Kastumi

On September 29, 2017, Facebook users were shocked by a set of pictures that came out of Tangerang, Indonesia. The images in question were of a man on a bike, but he wasn’t the center of attention. Instead, that was focused on the horrific baggage that he was carrying.

Image: Facebook/Chisuli Kastumi

Observers noticed that the man carried two bags tied together, the contents of which were heart-rending. Inside each was a live dog with its nose pushed through a makeshift hole. And the bags weren’t the only things restricting the dogs’ movement, either.

