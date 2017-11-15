After These Dogs Were Stuffed Into Bags On A Bike, They Could So Easily Have Met A Horrific End

ADVERTISEMENT

The onlookers couldn’t believe what they were seeing: a passing bike loaded with two moving sacks. Their horror then intensified when they realized what the bags contained. Poking out of each was a dog’s head. It was a terrible way to treat a living thing, but the poor pooches faced a worse future if someone didn’t intervene soon.

On September 29, 2017, Facebook users were shocked by a set of pictures that came out of Tangerang, Indonesia. The images in question were of a man on a bike, but he wasn’t the center of attention. Instead, that was focused on the horrific baggage that he was carrying.

Observers noticed that the man carried two bags tied together, the contents of which were heart-rending. Inside each was a live dog with its nose pushed through a makeshift hole. And the bags weren’t the only things restricting the dogs’ movement, either.

