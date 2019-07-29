An Arctic Fox Walked 2,178 Miles In Just 76 Days, And The Record-breaking Feat Left Experts Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people across the world, there are few things more rewarding than looking after a beloved pet. With that in mind, it’s sometimes easy to forget just how capable non-domesticated animals are out there in the wild. Indeed, one such case stunned a group of experts back in June 2018.

Now the previous summer, researchers had put a tracker on an Arctic fox, as they looked to study its movement. What’s more, the employees at the Norwegian Polar Institute noticed some significant activity around eight months later in 2018. However, no one could’ve predicted what happened next, or that the animal might set a record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the Arctic fox moved away from Spitsbergen, Norway, in March 2018, kicking off an incredible journey. And some three weeks later, she arrived in Greenland thanks to the “sea ice,” which made it possible. But the animal’s epic trek didn’t end there, though. For you see, what was about to happen would leave one researcher so shocked she couldn’t believe it had happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT