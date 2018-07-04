20 Everyday Items That Have Been Worn Down By The Ravages Of Time

ADVERTISEMENT

All too often, we take the passing of time for granted. But its effects on everyday objects are rarely visible – at least in the moment. Occasionally, though, it’s very easy to see just how much of an impact time has had on something. Indeed, whether it’s a well-worn coin or a table that’s seen better days, these 20 items all clearly show the ravages of time – and they’re absolutely astonishing.

20. This faded floor

Humans are great at routines. And when your job involves the routine of moving around the same chair day after day, chances are you’re going to get pretty consistent with your movements. Just take these barbers, for instance, who have traced nearly perfect semi-circles around their clients over the years.

19. This pillowcase

You may not believe it, but these Star Wars pillowcases are four decades old. The only difference is, one has been in a closet all that time, while the other has been used almost daily. You’ve got to admire the commitment to the fandom, but we think it might be time to upgrade to a newer one.

