ADVERTISEMENT

We live with the vagaries of our planet’s weather every day, and perhaps we think we’ve seen it all. But these 19 examples of weird weather prove that there’s always something totally unexpected, and even bizarre, happening somewhere on the planet.

Microburst

In July 2016, the inhabitants of Phoenix, Arizona, were treated to a rather extraordinary, and somewhat scary weather phenomenon: a microburst. These short but powerful wind drafts can occur during thunderstorms. Amazingly, their powerful downward force creates strong gusts of winds along the ground. This one was captured by helicopter pilot Jerry Ferguson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snow in Libya

Libyans had not seen snow for decades when the white stuff came tumbling from the skies in February 2012. Snow in Libya is a truly rare event, with the coastal lowlands generally experiencing very mild winters. However, the 2011-12 winter was an exceptionally cold one across Europe and into Northern Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT