A Family Didn’t Know What Had Befallen Their Lost Dog. Then He Returned With A Note On His Collar

In his younger days, it would have been normal for the family dog to go missing for so long. These days, though, his absence was worrying; had something happened to him? Then he returned with a note on his collar, and the family couldn’t believe what it said.

Louie is a Huntaway sheepdog, and he lives with his family, Peter and Francie Diver, in central Otago, New Zealand. Louie has always been a free spirit, and as a result, he has been known to wander the surrounding countryside. However, that was in his younger days.

Louie is a senior now – 12 years old to be more precise – which in dog years makes him an octogenarian. Age has tempered his wanderlust, and now he prefers a nice warm fireplace to exploring the great outdoors. That’s why his consequent disappearance was so troubling.

