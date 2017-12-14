Firefighters Fought A Blazing Fire To Rescue This Dog – Then Uncovered Why He Was Risking His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

The firefighters were told a dog was still in the house, but the flames were spreading quickly. Why would he have refused to leave when his life was clearly in danger? They got their answer when they finally reached him, and suddenly, it all made sense.

The dog in question is Leo, a little terrier cross with the heart of a lion. In fact, when a fire broke out at his family home in 2008, he proved just how brave he was. When the disaster struck, Leo was in the house with his humans.

To be more precise, Leo lived in Melbourne, Australia, and shared his home with another dog, Barney, and four people. Leo’s human mommy and her three children were disturbed one evening when the house caught fire. The cause of the blaze isn’t clear, but it started in the living room.

