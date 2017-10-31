5 Years After A Couple Won A $61M Lottery, This Luxury Mansion They Bought Is Like Hell On Earth

ADVERTISEMENT

When this couple won the lottery in 2012, they were generous with their winnings. They took their friends on holidays with them, for instance, and even bought a house for one of them. And they also bought a mansion for themselves – but just five years later the house is a blight on their neighborhood.

Casey Carrington and Matthew Topham’s huge lottery win came in 2012 when they were both aged just 23. And not long after receiving the $60 million jackpot, they made the decision to marry. Their spending was initially modest, however, considering the size of the win.

The Tophams began their spending by choosing to move out of their £80,000 ex-council house. But although they were now multi-millionaires, they bought an average-sized home in the same neighborhood for $325,000. And aside from a new Jaguar XK and a Range Rover Evoque, the couple did not splurge heavily.

