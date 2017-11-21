After A Flock Of Ducks Stole This Cat’s Treats, The Kitty Enacted The Most Outrageous Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a sunny afternoon in the park for Aaron Benitez and his cat Prince Michael before disaster struck. A flock of ducks had just stolen Prince Michael's bag of Goldfish pretzels, much to the kitty's chagrin. Then, following an unsuccessful attempt to retrieve the treats, the moggy's owner helped him gain a satisfying revenge.

With their sights set firmly on the future, thousands of high school students across the U.S. eye places at college each year. Aaron Benitez was one such pupil. Earning a place at Biola University in Los Angeles, California, his path took an unconventional turn at the end of the sophomore year.

Due to the cost of his tuition, Benitez made the brave decision to become homeless in 2010. The 28-year-old was looking to avoid taking out any student loans as he entered his final two years at university. With an eye on saving money for his future, then, Benitez lived out of an SUV he’d purchased at auction.

