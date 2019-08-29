Scientists In Africa Discovered An Otherworldly Rainforest Hidden Inside A Colossal Volcano

ADVERTISEMENT

In the spring of 2018, a group of 28 people are on a mission in the north of Mozambique. Traipsing up the 3,600-foot-high Mount Lico, these people are following team-leader Dr. Julian Bayliss’ own ideas about what lay at the top. And when they eventually reach the top of the mountain, the team members are astonished by what they find.

The expedition hadn’t exactly been a walk in the park. In fact, even the build-up to the excursion had apparently been somewhat arduous. Bayliss had decided to assemble a team of explorers for the undertaking – but actually doing so took around two years. Eventually, though, he managed to pull together a team, each with their own specialities.

Bayliss’ venture eventually started to take shape. Indeed, the scientist had crafted an alliance between a number of institutions spread out across three of the Earth’s continents. He then had to contend with the small matter of actually getting his team to scale the mountain. And given that the landform seemed to be ill suited to human exploration, organizing an expedition must surely have been a daunting prospect.

