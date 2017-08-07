When A Fox Cub Approached This Trucker, He Saw Why It Was In Urgent Need Of Help

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed like an ordinary day for two Russian-speaking truckers as they drove along a deserted dirt track. But that was before they noticed a forlorn figure wandering around hopelessly at the side of the road. Concerned, they pulled their vehicle over to see if they could be of assistance.

They also had the presence of mind to video the incident, and in 2013 the clip emerged online and has since touched the hearts of millions. The film highlights the special relationship that can exist between mankind and animals – even the wildest of creatures – and also holds a lesson humanity should heed.

The footage begins after the truckers have pulled over. We can assume that the dirt trail they have found themselves on is in Russia, since both are conversing in Russian. We see them climb down from their cab, surrounded by the silence of the wilderness, and then we see something in the distance.

