This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise

Even though her vets had put her on birth control, something about Kipele had changed. In fact, her keepers were so concerned that they decided to scan the elderly animal to see what was wrong. However, as they inspected the monitor, they saw the most incredible thing.
Kipele the reticulated giraffe began her life at Denver Zoo in Colorado in August 1993. So, by the beginning of 2017 the majestic animal was 23 years old – the oldest giraffe at Denver Zoo, in fact. In the wild, however, these creatures rarely live past 25 years.
Yet despite Kipele’s advanced age, her keepers at the zoo still placed her on birth control in order to prevent any unwanted accidents. For the giraffe, this meant having an injection or implant, which would supposedly protect her for up to a year.
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know
The Oldest WWII Vet Alive Was Set To Lose His Home – So He Needed Help To See Out His Days In Peace
These Are The Most Extreme Transformations Christian Bale Has Gone Through For Movie Roles
20 Police Pups Who Are Trying To Look Tough But Aren’t Fooling Anybody
Six Months After Rio’s $12B Olympics, Its Abandoned Venues Now Lie In Crumbling Ruins
The 20 Funniest Notes To Robbers By People Who’ve Had It Up To Here With Thieving Jerks
When This Dirt Biker Spotted A Helmet On The Trail, It Led Him To A Distressing Discovery
This 16-Year-Old Guy Took A Ride Home With A Stranger – And Got A Life-Changing Payback
The 20 Funniest Cosplay Creations That Were Actually Ingenious