This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise

Even though her vets had put her on birth control, something about Kipele had changed. In fact, her keepers were so concerned that they decided to scan the elderly animal to see what was wrong. However, as they inspected the monitor, they saw the most incredible thing.

Kipele the reticulated giraffe began her life at Denver Zoo in Colorado in August 1993. So, by the beginning of 2017 the majestic animal was 23 years old – the oldest giraffe at Denver Zoo, in fact. In the wild, however, these creatures rarely live past 25 years.

Yet despite Kipele’s advanced age, her keepers at the zoo still placed her on birth control in order to prevent any unwanted accidents. For the giraffe, this meant having an injection or implant, which would supposedly protect her for up to a year.

