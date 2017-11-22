This Great Dane Was Not Amused By His Mom’s New Puppy – So He Threw A Hysterical Tantrum

ADVERTISEMENT

As many older siblings will know, accepting a new baby brother or sister into the family isn’t always easy. And it seems the same is true for animals. Because when one Great Dane first met his mom’s new puppy, he wasn’t amused in the slightest.

Lindsey Heinz lives with her husband Ryan in the small community of Moyock in North Carolina. Together, the couple have three young children – two boys and a girl. Additionally, they have a whole plethora of furry friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the family’s menagerie of animals were a couple of cats, a collection of kittens and three dynamic doggies. It seemed that for the Heinzes, when it came to canines, the bigger the better. Because one of the family’s trio of dogs was a Great Dane.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT