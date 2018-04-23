Greenland’s Bizarre “Dark Zone” Is Getting Bigger, And It Could Spell Disaster For The Entire Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

In the remote reaches of Greenland, the sparkling white ice sheet stretches as far as the eye can see. But over in the far west of the massive island, a mysterious dark patch creates an ominous smear across the landscape. Worse still, it’s growing darker. So what does this mean for the future of the human race?

At both poles of the Earth, vast masses of frozen water known as ice sheets cover the barren land. According to experts, they are formed when snow remains in one spot for an extended period of time. Gradually, more snow lands on top, slowly compacting each layer and transforming it into ice.

Apparently, the term ice sheet applies to any of these masses that reach over 19,000 square miles in size. And at the moment, there are only three in the world. While two of them are located in Antarctica, the smallest of the three, the Greenland ice sheet, covers a huge chunk of Greenland in the Northern Hemisphere.

