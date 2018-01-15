This Grumpy Looking Dog Couldn’t Get Adopted. But Then A Couple Discovered What Was Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

This Canadian pug-mix was ignored by everyone that visited the litter to pick up a puppy in 2013. Not only was the poor baby sickly looking, he also had the appearance of an almost permanent scowl on his face. But one day, a couple with an eye for the different dropped by. Could it be that the luckless pug had found his fur-ever family?

Meet Mister Cornelius, a little pug with massive appeal thanks to his adorably grumpy expression. However, the down-in-the-mouth dog was not always as popular as he is today – quite the opposite, in fact. At an early stage in the game, Cornelius found himself way out in left field, pushed past by people looking for the perfect pug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, when Mister Cornelius first emerged into the world in Toronto, Canada, he was on the fringe of everyone’s attention. Sadly, that included the members of his own canine family, including his Shih Tzu mom and pug pop. That was because Cornelius was the runt of his litter, and he was so much smaller and weaker than his three sibling brothers. But the baby animal’s alienation did not end there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT