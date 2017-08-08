This Guy Was Cycling Through The Woods When He Was Suddenly Confronted By A Deadly Predator

ADVERTISEMENT

When he started out on his cycling trip, he never imagined it ending this way. Being out in the woods sounded like a great idea – fresh air, getting back to nature. Now he wished to be as far away from nature as possible, but the predator advancing on him had other ideas.

On October 21, 2015, a video was uploaded to YouTube that captured a scary encounter. Uploaded to the Deep Bush Survival School channel, it seems to demonstrate the group’s mission statement perfectly.

Deep Bush Survival’s Facebook page states that it “is intended to teach bushcraft skills, self-reliance, and forced survival.” Hunting, foraging, camping and fishing feature heavily on its social media gallery. However, it was cycling that almost proved the undoing here.

