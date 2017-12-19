When A Guy Found His Cauliflower Had Been Stolen, He Went And Planted A Surprise For The Thief

By Sam Hopkinson
December 19, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Pezibear

Johan Scott, a retired policeman from Heidelberg, South Africa, had a shock when he got out of bed one morning. Scott discovered that someone had broken into his property while he was asleep. The thief had stolen some vegetables, including a cauliflower, from his kitchen garden.

Image: Creative Commons

Rather than getting the authorities involved, though, Scott decided to take matters into his own hands. But he didn’t arm himself and hunt down the thieves like a vigilante. Instead, he grabbed a shovel and took a more novel approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Creative Commons

Scott had enjoyed a long and successful career with the police, working to make his part of South Africa a safer place. And although he is proud of his service, the 62-year-old knows that there is still a lot of work to do. Scott has also noticed that there are a lot of people going hungry in his neck of the woods.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT