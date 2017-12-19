When A Guy Found His Cauliflower Had Been Stolen, He Went And Planted A Surprise For The Thief

Johan Scott, a retired policeman from Heidelberg, South Africa, had a shock when he got out of bed one morning. Scott discovered that someone had broken into his property while he was asleep. The thief had stolen some vegetables, including a cauliflower, from his kitchen garden.
Rather than getting the authorities involved, though, Scott decided to take matters into his own hands. But he didn’t arm himself and hunt down the thieves like a vigilante. Instead, he grabbed a shovel and took a more novel approach.
Scott had enjoyed a long and successful career with the police, working to make his part of South Africa a safer place. And although he is proud of his service, the 62-year-old knows that there is still a lot of work to do. Scott has also noticed that there are a lot of people going hungry in his neck of the woods.
-
After Months Of Research, Neuroscientists Now Claim To Have Found The Underlying Cause Of Autism
-
A Family Fled Their Home After Hurricane Harvey Struck. Then Police Showed Up At Their Hotel Room
-
Blake Shelton Has Revealed How He Truly Feels About Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons
-
Prince Harry's Relationship Is Moving Fast – But Experts Say There's A Heartbreaking Explanation
-
A Couple Adopted A Dog Before They Met Him. Then The Moment Came And They Couldn't Stop The Tears
-
This Poor Kitten Was Infected With Mange – But Rescuers Found The Adorable Face Hidden Beneath