A Guy Heard Wretched Cries On His Way To A Garbage Dump – Then Saw A Body Glued To The Ground In Tar

One man was on his way to dispose of some rubbish when he heard a terrible noise. As he listened closer, he realized it was the cries of something in need. Then he saw a body stuck in some spilled tar.

In May 2017 Mike Frazier was taking garbage to a local dump in Yazoo County, Mississippi. It was an ordinary task that he’d no doubt completed on dozens of occasions before. But he would remember this particular trip for a lifetime.

As Frazier walked by a barn on his way there, a horrifying noise stopped him in his tracks. He heard the cries of something in desperate need of help. So Frazier decided to go and investigate.

