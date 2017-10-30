A Guy Used A Hidden Camera To Secretly Film How The Garbage Man Behaved Towards His Dog

Every time the garbage man pulled up, one man noticed that his dog would go running. The pet owner thought the animal’s behavior was somewhat unusual. So, he decided to secretly film the dog’s encounters with the stranger to see what was happening.
Shelby the dog had a very worrying start in life. The golden retriever was born in a kill shelter alongside her four sisters. Luckily for her, though, a loving family came to her rescue before the shelter could euthanize her.
Shelby’s new owner, Joshua Byrne, knew she was the dog for him as soon as he set eyes on her. “I grew up in the country and we had many working dogs,” he explained on YouTube in 2015. “Goldens always seem to shine out as the the family dog.”
