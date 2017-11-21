When This Guy Got On The Floor Next To His Puppy, Their Interaction Left People Crying With Laughter

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that puppies are one of the cutest things, but did you know they could get cuter? Not many people did, until they saw this video of a tiny dog with its owner. The adorable pair had social media users in stitches with a display that could soften the hardest of hearts.

The puppy’s owner is a photographer called Philippe Lissart, who lives in Penne-D’Agenais, France. Lissart’s work spans several genres, including wedding portraits. In fact, not only does he photograph people, but also landscapes and animals, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Lissart is perhaps equally well-known for a video that he uploaded to YouTube on March 1, 2011. The photographer wasn’t the star of the show, though; that accolade goes to a friend. A furry little pupper friend, to be more precise.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT