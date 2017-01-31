ADVERTISEMENT

It was the middle of winter in Ontario, Canada. Outside, the conditions were freezing. Indeed, there was snow and ice everywhere, and Timothy Joseph Elzinga was asleep in his bed. At about half past one in the morning, however, something stirred him from his slumbering.

The sound was Elzinga’s two year old son, who was crying. And so Timothy pulled himself out of the comfort of his bed and went to look after his child. But while he was there, something out of the window caught his eye. Something that likely made him stop in his tracks.

“It looked like someone from Star Trek was trying to beam people up,” Elzinga told CBC. And, in fact, he wasn’t not too far from the truth. Because the sky was indeed filled with incredible pillars of light. They stretched across the horizon, seemingly darting up into the ether.

