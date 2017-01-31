It was the middle of winter in Ontario, Canada. Outside, the conditions were freezing. Indeed, there was snow and ice everywhere, and Timothy Joseph Elzinga was asleep in his bed. At about half past one in the morning, however, something stirred him from his slumbering.
The sound was Elzinga’s two year old son, who was crying. And so Timothy pulled himself out of the comfort of his bed and went to look after his child. But while he was there, something out of the window caught his eye. Something that likely made him stop in his tracks.
“It looked like someone from Star Trek was trying to beam people up,” Elzinga told CBC. And, in fact, he wasn’t not too far from the truth. Because the sky was indeed filled with incredible pillars of light. They stretched across the horizon, seemingly darting up into the ether.
When Chinese Cops Stopped A Freight Truck, They Found The Most Gut-Wrenching Cargo Inside
This Mom Lived In A Car Garage With Her 3 Children. But 3 Years On, They Discovered Her Other Job
This Poor Dog Was Destined For The Dinner Plate – But She Ended Up Somewhere Far Cozier
20 First World Problems From The ’80s That Would Baffle Kids Today
20 Awesome Destinations That Every Young Person On A Super-Tight Budget Must Visit
After This Runner Suffered Horrific Third-Degree Burns, Her Partner Said The Most Moving Thing
Pawn Stars’ Chumlee Is Hilarious On Screen – But What He’s Been Up To Behind The Scenes Really Isn’t
This Huge Atomic Bomb-Proof Vault Is Opened Every Night – For Three Incredibly Important Documents
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station. Then He Looked Closer At Its Tag.
There Are 20 Different Types Of Men In The World. Here’s How To Tell Which One’s Yours
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist